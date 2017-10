TORONTO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index touched a new record high on Friday as overall higher energy stocks offset a batch of largely disappointing quarterly results.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was on track for its seventh straight week of gains, rising 57.74 points, or 0.36 percent, to a record high of 15,949.37. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)