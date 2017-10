Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s benchmark stock index closed at a record high on Friday as energy shares surged alongside oil prices and as investors bet the central bank will be less aggressive in raising interest rates than previously anticipated.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 61.88 points, or 0.39 percent, at 15,953.51. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Sandra Maler)