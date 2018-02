TORONTO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slumped to its lowest in four and a half months on Monday as a global selloff and weakness in energy prices hit investor sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 271.22 points, or 1.74 percent, to 15,334.81. All of the index’s 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by James Dalgleish)