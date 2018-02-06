FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 3:18 PM / 更新于 14 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips to 5-month low as global selloff weighs

2 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell to a five-month low on Tuesday, pressured by a drop in financial and materials stocks as a selloff in global markets weighed on investor sentiment, while domestic data showed a wider-than-expected trade deficit.

At 9:51am EST (1451 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 87.35 points, or 0.57 percent, at 15,247.46.

The biggest riser was cannabis company Canopy Growth Co , which gained 10.6 percent and the biggest faller was Element Fleet Management Corp, a provider of services and financing for commercial vehicle fleets, which fell 29 percent after issuing a profit warning on Monday.

The index posted no new 52-week highs and 37 new lows.

The financials group slipped 0.6 percent. The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1 percent.

Of the index’s 10 main groups seven were in negative territory.

In the financial sector, Toronto Dominion Bank fell by 0.9 percent and Royal Bank of Canada was down 0.8 percent.

Canada’s trade deficit unexpectedly ballooned to C$3.19 billion ($2.55 billion) in December as imports grew faster than exports for the second month in a row, data from Statistics Canada indicated on Tuesday.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Susan Thomas

