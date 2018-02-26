FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
February 26, 2018 / 10:01 PM / 更新于 9 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX at 3-week high as miners gain with metals prices

2 分钟阅读

(Updates prices to close)

TORONTO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday to a three-week high as gains in the prices of commodities such as gold and silver helped drive up shares of mining companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 76.21 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,714.66, its highest since Feb. 2.

* Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in positive territory.

* The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and two new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 30 new 52-week highs and 20 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Tahoe Resources, which rose 20.8 percent, while the largest decliner was Maxar Technologies Ltd, down 7.7 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Bombardier, up 2.3 percent to C$4.07; Aurora Cannabis , down 3.9 percent to C$10.16 and Aphria Inc, down 7.0 percent to C$12.92.

* The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, was up 0.7 percent. The prices of gold, silver and copper were all trading higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
