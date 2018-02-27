FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
加拿大市场报道
February 27, 2018 / 3:12 PM / 更新于 a day ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances on strength in Scotiabank, industrial stocks

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details on sector moves, most traded stocks; updates prices)

TORONTO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by gains in Bank of Nova Scotia after the lender reported results and an advance in shares of industrial companies.

* Scotiabank’s quarterly earnings topped market expectations. Its shares climbed 1.5 percent to C$79.97.

* At 9:51 AM ET (14:51 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 45.09 points, or 0.29 percent, to 15,759.75.

* The TSX posted 5 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 17 new 52-week highs and 9 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Ritchie Bros , which rose 5 percent, while the largest decliner was Aphria Inc, down 4.3 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, down 3 percent at C$9.86; Bombardier , up 0.7 percent at C$4.10 and Royal Nickel, up 11.1 percent at C$0.30.

* The industrial sector added 0.6 percent.

Reporting by John Tilak Editing by Bernadette Baum

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below