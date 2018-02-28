FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 3:49 PM / 更新于 6 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index steady; technology sector gains temper declines

2 分钟阅读

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was steady on Wednesday as gains in technology shares were offset by a drop in Valeant Pharmaceuticals after it gave a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast.

* At 10:21 a.m. ET (15:21 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was off 13.19 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,657.96.

* Valeant was the biggest drag on the index, down 10.9 percent at C$21.16 after the drugmaker gave a disappointing outlook for 2018 with several of its major drugs facing more competition from generics.

* Resource companies gave up early gains with the energy group off 0.2 percent, including Suncor Energy , which fell 0.2 percent to C$43.53.

* The technology sector was up 0.6 percent, helping to temper declines. Among advancing shares, CGI Group rose 0.7 percent to C$75.44, while Shopify Inc rose 1.6 percent to C$178.9.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and five new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were nine new 52-week highs and 11 new lows.

* Aurora Cannabis was among the most actively traded stocks by volume, gaining 5.1 percent to $10.39. Volume on the TSX index was 33.53 million shares.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr in Ottawa Editing by Susan Thomas

