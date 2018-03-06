CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares up slightly as gold producers rise

March 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was up slightly on Tuesday, lifted by gains in gold producers as the price of the commodity rose, while global equities markets were supported by signs North Korea is willing to hold talks with the United States.

* At 10:39 a.m. EST (1539 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 32.06 points, or 0.21 percent, to 15,573.34.

* South Korea said the North will also suspend nuclear tests while talks with the United States are underway.

* The prospect of talks after months of tensions between North Korea and the United States helped put a floor under global markets, though investors remained wary of the risk of a trade war after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was planning tariffs on steel and aluminum.

* Gold producers climbed 1.8 percent, helping to support the larger materials sector as gold prices firmed on the potential progress with North Korea.

* Goldcorp Inc rose 2.6 percent to C$16.99, while Teck Resources Ltd advanced 1.3 percent to C$36.75 as gold futures rose 1.1 percent to $1,333.1 an ounce.

* Canadian National Railway Co was among the biggest drags on the index, down 2.1 percent at C$95.08 as CIBC cut its target price to C$108 from C$111. The company’s chief executive officer abruptly stepped down on Monday.

* Bombardier Inc fell 7.8 percent to C$3.69 after the company said it will sell equity to strengthen its balance sheet as part of a five-year turnaround plan.

* Canopy Growth Corp was among the more actively traded stocks, up 3.3 percent at C$33.54 after Bloomberg reported the cannabis producer had bid for Spanish firm Alcaliber SA.

* Volume on the TSX index was 49.95 million shares. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)