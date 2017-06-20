FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to lower open as oil hits seven-month lows
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月20日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to lower open as oil hits seven-month lows

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

June 20 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices hit seven-month lows after news of increases in supply by several key oil producers including Nigeria and Libya.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.25 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canadian wholesale trade data for April is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday, extending its recovery from a six-month low last week, as heavyweight financial shares rallied and after Hudson's Bay Co got a boost from an investor request that the company explore strategic options.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.22 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would sell $4 billion to $5 billion in non-core assets to reduce debt after it paid about C$17 billion last month to buy ConocoPhillips' western Canadian oil sands assets.

Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Monday he had discussed with his provincial counterparts whether more actions are needed to ensure the stability of the country's housing market.

Canadian plane and train manufacturer Bombardier Inc has signed a $1.14 billion contract to supply passenger trains to the two new operators of Britain's South Western rail franchise.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Air Canada: CIBC raises target price to C$20.50 from C$19.50

Aimia Inc: Raymond James cuts price target to C$6 from C$7

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd: National Bank Of Canada starts with a "sector perform" rating; price target C$17

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,246.4; -0.02 pct

US crude: $43.33; -1.97 pct

Brent crude: $46.30; -1.76 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,699.00; -0.44 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Current account for Q1: Expected -128.8 bln; Prior -112.4 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada,

Canadian markets directory

$1 = C$1.32 Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

