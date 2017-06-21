CANADA STOCKS-Futures drop on renewed slump in oil prices

June 21 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures pointed to a lower opening on Wednesday as the slump in oil prices continued, with investors fretting over no relief from a production cutback deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index closed sharply lower on Tuesday as energy shares dived alongside oil prices, while Cenovus Energy Inc tumbled after the company said its chief executive was stepping down.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.13 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent.

Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Crius Energy Trust: National Bank of Canada resumes coverage with "outperform" rating

Enerflex Ltd: CIBC raises price target to C$25 from C$24.50

Spin Master: National Bank of Canada raises rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Gold futures: $1,245.00; +0.32 pct

US crude: $43.49; -0.07 pct

Brent crude: $45.96; -0.09 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,681.50; +0.43 pct

1000 Existing home sales for May: Expected 5.55 mln; Prior 5.57 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for May: Expected -0.5 pct; Prior -2.3 pct

