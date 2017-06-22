CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise as oil prices edge up

June 22 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from multi-month lows after data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.2 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Retail sales data for April is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index edged lower on Wednesday as a slump in oil prices pressured energy and financial shares, offsetting a rally in gold stocks as the U.S. dollar fell.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent.

TOP STORIES

Home Capital Group Inc said billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co, ending the Canadian lender's strategic review process.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

First Quantum Minerals Ltd: Deutsche Bank cuts target price to C$18 from C$22

Loblaw Companies Ltd: Desjardins cuts target price to C$81 from C$85

Empire Company Ltd: Eight Capital raises price target to C$20 from C$19

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,251.2; +0.43 pct

US crude: $42.73; +0.47 pct

Brent crude: $45.33; +0.62 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,759.00; +0.28 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 240,000; Prior 237,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 243,000

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.928 mln; Prior 1.935 mln

0900 Monthly home price mm for April: Prior 0.6 pct

0900 Monthly home price yy for April: Prior 6.2 pct

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for April: Prior 246.2

1000 Leading index change mm for May: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for June: Prior -1

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for June: Prior 8

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)