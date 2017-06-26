FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise on recovery in oil prices
2017年6月26日 / 中午11点47分 / 1 个月前

CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise on recovery in oil prices

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

June 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set for a higher start on Monday as oil prices rose for the third straight session, retreating from a seven-month low hit last week.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rallied as index heavyweights like energy and mining shone, while BlackBerry Ltd shares suffered its biggest one-day drop in 2-1/2 years after disappointing first quarter sales.

No major economic reports are scheduled for release .

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.31 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.4 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

Top Stories

China and Canada have signed an agreement vowing not to conduct state-sponsored cyberattacks against each other aimed at stealing trade secrets or other confidential business information.

Analyst Research Highlights

Equitable Group Inc. National Bank of Canada raises rating to "sector perform" from "underperform"

Northland Power Inc. TD Securities raises rating to "action list buy" from "buy"

TSO3 Inc: Canaccord Genuity adds to "focus list pick"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1242.2; -1.11 percent

US crude: $43.11; +0.23 percent

Brent crude: $45.57; +0.07 percent

LME 3-month copper: $5798.5; -0.03 percent

u.s. Economic Data Due on Monday

0830 Mon: Build permits R number mm for May: Prior 1.168 mln

0830 Build permits R change mm for May: Prior -4.9 pct

0830 Durable goods for May: Expected -0.6 pct; Prior -0.8 pct

0830 Durables ex-transport for May: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior -0.5 pct

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for May: Prior -0.9 pct

0830 Nondefe cap ex-air for May: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 National Activity Index for May: Prior 0.49

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Jun: Prior 17.20

