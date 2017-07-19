FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 天前
CANADA STOCKS-Futures set to open higher as oil gains
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年7月19日 / 上午11点18分 / 17 天前

CANADA STOCKS-Futures set to open higher as oil gains

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices inched higher.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index edged lower on Tuesday as financials and industrials led declines, but the TSX climbed off its lows for the session as higher oil prices boosted energy shares.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

Analyst Research Highlights

CRH Medical Corp: TD Securities cuts rating to "hold" from "buy"

Dominion Diamond Corp: Paradigm Capital revises rating to "tender" from "buy"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,240.10; -0.08 pct

US crude: $46.56; +0.34 pct

Brent crude: $49.09; +0.51 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,991.50; -0.26 pct

u.s. Economic Data Due on Wednesday

08:30 Building permits - number for June: Expected 1.200 mln; Prior 1.168 mln

08:30 Build permits - change mm for June: Prior -4.9 pct

08:30 Housing starts - number mm for June: Expected 1.155 mln; Prior 1.092 mln

08:30 Housing starts - change mm for June: Prior -5.5 pct

For Canadian Markets News, Click on Codes:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.26)

Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below