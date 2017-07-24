FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 天前
CANADA STOCKS-Futures edge higher as oil rallies
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年7月24日 / 上午11点22分 / 12 天前

CANADA STOCKS-Futures edge higher as oil rallies

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices climbed after leading producer Saudi Arabia pledged to limit its exports to curb global oversupply.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Wholesale trade data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as oil price weakness weighed on energy-sector shares and the financial sector added its heft to a broad retreat.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Rayonier Advanced Materials said it raised its offer price for Canadian paper and cellulose pulp maker Tembec Inc to C$4.75 per share, valuing the deal at C$475 million ($378.6 million), excluding debt.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

ARC Resources Ltd: Barclays cuts target price to C$22 from C$24

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd: CIBC raises rating to "neutral" from "underperform"

Lithium Americas Corp: National Bank of Canada starts coverage with "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,256.7; +0.14 pct

US crude: $46.14; +0.81 pct

Brent crude: $48.51; +0.92 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6,007.50; +0.06 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for July: Prior 53.9

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for July: Expected 52.1; Prior 52.0

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for July: Expected 54.3; Prior 54.2

1000 Existing home sales for Jun: Expected 5.57 mln; Prior 5.62 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Jun: Expected -1.2 pct; Prior 1.1 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.25) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below