CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat as oil slips

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were little changed on Monday, as oil prices eased ahead of an OPEC meeting next week.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday as higher commodity prices helped resource shares, but losses from earlier in the week meant the index ended the week lower than it started it for the first time in more than two months.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Canada’s marijuana stocks, which have surrendered some of the potent gains that pushed them to record highs this month, face a bumpy ride in 2018 that could purge smaller players, as the country moves to allow recreational use of cannabis in July.

Nebraska regulators will announce their decision on Monday on whether to approve TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL pipeline route through the state, the last big hurdle for the long-delayed project.

Glencore Plc said on Monday it had identified material weaknesses in the internal controls for financial reporting at Katanga Mining Ltd, in which the London-listed miner has a majority.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Asanko Gold Inc: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$1 from C$2.50

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd: Barclays raises target price to C$41 from C$38

Enerflex Ltd: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$19 from C$18.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1290.80; -0.44 percent

US crude: $56.45; -0.18 percent

Brent crude: $62.25; -0.75 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6780; +0.04 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Leading index change mm for Oct: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory