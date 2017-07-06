CANADA STOCKS-Futures down ahead of trade data

July 6 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures pointed to a lower open for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as investors awaited trade balance data for May.

Trade deficit for May is expected to have widened to C$53 billion ($41 billion) from C$37 billion in April.

The trade balance and building permits data are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.32 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rebounded from earlier session losses on Wednesday but gains in heavily weighted sectors including financials and materials were tempered by a sharp tumble in energy stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.29 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.38 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.72 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd: Barclays cuts target price to C$34 from C$50

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd: CIBC raises price target to C$222 from C$220

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,225.1; +0.39 pct

US crude: $45.84; +1.60 pct

Brent crude: $48.52; +1.53 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,851; +0.17 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0815 ADP national employment for Jun: Expected 185,000; Prior 253,000

0830 International trade mm for May: Expected -$46.2 bln; Prior -$47.6 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for May: Prior -$65.90 bln

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 243,000; Prior 244,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week Average: Prior 242,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.939 mln; Prior 1.948 mln

0945 Markit Comp Final PMI for Jun: Prior 53

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Jun: Prior 53

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Jun: Expected 56.5; Prior 56.9

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Jun: Expected 60.8; Prior 60.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Jun: Prior 57.8

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Jun: Prior 57.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Jun: Prior 49.2

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.29) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)