1 个月前
CANADA STOCKS-Futures drop as oil slips 3 pct
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月7日 / 上午11点24分 / 1 个月前

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures looked set to open lower on Friday as oil prices fell after data showed U.S. production rose last week, coinciding with a year-high rise in exports from OPEC countries.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Data showing employment change is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Thursday in a broad retreat, with Tahoe Resources Inc plunging after its license to operate in Guatemala was suspended and Toronto housing data weighing on the financial sector.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Canadian oil producer Paramount Resources Ltd said on Thursday that it would buy the Canadian subsidiary of U.S. oil and gas firm Apache Corp for $459.5 million.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Barrick Gold Corp: BMO cuts rating to "market perform" from "outperform"

CCL Industries Inc: Keybanc cuts rating to "sector weight" from "overweight"

Precision Drilling Corp: Raymond James raises rating to "strong buy" from "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,220.1; -0.17 pct

US crude: $44.13; -3.08 pct

Brent crude: $46.71; -2.91 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,829.50; -0.37 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-Farm payrolls for Jun: Expected 179,000; Prior 138,000

0830 Private payrolls for Jun: Expected 172,000; Prior 147,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Jun: Expected 5,000; Prior -1,000

0830 Government payrolls for Jun: Prior -9000

0830 Unemployment rate for Jun: Expected 4.3 pct; Prior 4.3 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Jun: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Jun: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Jun: Prior 62.7 pct

0830 U6 underemployment for Jun: Prior 8.4 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 143.1

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 3.0 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru)

