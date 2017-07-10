FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天内
CANADA STOCKS-Futures edge lower as oil dips
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年7月10日 / 中午11点32分 / 25 天内

CANADA STOCKS-Futures edge lower as oil dips

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures pointed to a lower opening on Monday as oil prices fell further, adding to heavy losses at the end of last week.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Oil prices fell on Monday even as OPEC signaled it may widen its production caps to include Nigeria and Libya.

Canada's main stock index fell to its weakest in more than seven months on Friday as risk appetite waned on the back of North American jobs data that supported rate-hike expectations in Canada and the United States, while higher bond yields and a slide in oil prices further dented sentiment.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.29 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

Analyst Research Highlights

Liquor Stores NA: National Bank of Canada ups rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc: CIBC cuts rating to "neutral" from "outperformer"

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc: CIBC raises rating to "outperformer" from "neutral"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,208.6; 0.0 pct

US crude: $43.76; -1.06 pct

Brent crude: $46.22; -1.05 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,808; -0.34 pct

u.s. Economic Data Due on Monday

1000 Employment Trends for Jun:Prior 133.7

1500 Consumer credit for May: Expected 11.90 bln; Prior 8.20 bln

For Canadian Markets News, Click on Codes:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.29) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below