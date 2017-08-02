FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-Futures gain as investors await corporate earnings
2017年8月2日

CANADA STOCKS-Futures gain as investors await corporate earnings

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as investors awaited quarterly results from some major companies including Home Capital Group, CGI Group, and Kinross Gold .

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday to a one-week high as gains for companies reporting strong earnings, including airline Air Canada and e-commerce company Shopify Inc , offset losses for energy shares.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.17 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.75 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

Top Stories

Restaurant Brands International Inc posted a slight drop in quarterly profit, as a strength in its Burger King chain was offset by fewer patrons visiting Tim Hortons and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

Toronto Star newspaper publisher Torstar Corp posted a surprise loss in the second quarter as demand for its print business continued to dwindle.

Siemens and Bombardier are set to agree to headquarter both of their planned transportation joint ventures in Berlin, two people close to the matter said.

Analyst Research Highlights

Air Canada: CIBC raises price target to C$27 from C23

Intact Financial Corp: Desjardins raises target price to C$98 from C$96

Precision Drilling: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$4.25 from C$4.75

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1266.7; -0.46 percent

US crude: $49.18; +0.04 percent

Brent crude: $51.91; +0.25 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6341.5; -0.06 percent

u.s. Economic Data Due on Wednesday

0815 ADP national employment for July: Expected 185,000; Prior 158,000

0945 ISM-New York Index for July: Prior 739.1

0945 ISM NY Business Conditions for Jul: Prior 55.5

For Canadian Markets News, Click on Codes:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.26) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

