CANADA STOCKS-Future little changed with earnings in focus

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as investors assessed a raft of quarterly earnings.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index posted its highest close in five weeks on Wednesday, boosted by gains for its heavyweight financial and energy groups as oil prices rose and the Canadian dollar retreated for a third straight day.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, posted a higher quarterly profit that topped Street estimates and said it would cut capital expenditure for the year by about C$180 million, becoming the latest oil and gas company to do so.
Enbridge Inc,, North America's largest pipeline operator, reported a quarterly profit that more than tripled, helped partly by its purchase of natural gas pipeline company Spectra Energy Corp.
Home Capital Group reported a bigger-than-expected second-quarter loss on Wednesday but said issues relating to its ability to continue as a going concern had been resolved.
Cineplex Inc: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$51 from C$59
Imperial Oil Ltd: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$36 from C$40
Trinidad Drilling Ltd: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$2.60 from C$3.25
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1262.3; -0.75 percent
US crude: $49.74; +0.3 percent
Brent crude: $52.5; +0.27 percent
LME 3-month copper: $6315.5; -0.57 percent
08:30 Initial jobless claims: Expected 242,000; Prior 244,000
08:30 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 244,000
08:30 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.955 mln; Prior 1.964 mln
09:45 Markit Composite Final PMI for July: Prior 54.2
09:45 Markit Services PMI Final for July: Prior 54.2
10:00 Durables ex-defense, R mm for June: Prior 6.7 pct
10:00 Durable goods, R mm for June: Prior 6.5 pct
10:00 Factory orders mm for June: Expected 2.9 pct; Prior -0.8 pct
10:00 Durables ex-transport R mm for June: Prior 0.2 pct
10:00 Nondefense cap ex-Air R mm for June: Prior -0.1 pct
10:00 Factory ex-transport mm for June: Prior -0.3 pct
10:00 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for July: Expected 57; Prior 57.4
10:00 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Jul: Expected 59.6; Prior 60.8
10:00 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for July: Expected 56.5; Prior 55.8
10:00 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Jul: Prior 60.5
10:00 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Jul: Prior 52.1
