FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天前
CANADA STOCKS-Futures gain as oil prices steady
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年8月8日 / 中午11点36分 / 5 天前

CANADA STOCKS-Futures gain as oil prices steady

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after news of lower crude supplies from Saudi Arabia.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to extend this week's gains, helped by higher oil prices, which boosted energy shares, and a lift to bond yields after data showed stronger-than-expected jobs growth in the United States.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

Top Stories

Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a 7.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by declines in volume and pricing of its generic and neurology products.

An attorney representing opponents of TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL pipeline grilled the company's representatives during hearings in Nebraska on Monday, in proceedings that mark the last big hurdle for the long-delayed project.

Canadian environmental and aboriginal groups said they will push ahead with a lawsuit seeking to scrap an environmental permit granted to Malaysia's Petronas for a liquefied natural gas facility in British Columbia, despite the oil and gas firm's announcement last month that it was scrapping the project.

Analyst Research Highlights

Black Diamond Group Ltd: CIBC cuts price target to C$1.75 from C$2.75

Element Fleet Management: National Bank of Canada cuts target to C$11.50

Medical Facilities Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$14.50 from C$17

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1264.1; +0.47 percent

US crude: $49.54; +0.3 percent

Brent crude: $52.42; +0.1 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6400; -0.22 percent

u.s. Economic Data Due on Tuesday

1000 JOLTS job openings for Jun: Expected 5.775 mln; Prior 5.666 mln

For Canadian Markets News, Click on Codes:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

$1= C$1.27 Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below