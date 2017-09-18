CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher ahead of Fed meeting

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures edged higher on Monday ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting and as investors breathed a sigh of relief that the weekend passed with no new provocation from North Korea.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.1 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Securities data for July is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

Canadian investors bought a net C$13.22 billion ($10.84 billion) worth of foreign securities in June, up from C$4.30 billion in May.

Canada’s benchmark stock index notched a weekly gain of more than 1 percent but ended nearly flat on Friday as falling metal prices and some profit-taking in other sectors largely offset gains in groups led by consumer companies.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.25 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada’s Unifor union said its members at General Motors Co’s CAMI auto assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario are on a strike from 1059 pm local time Sept. 17 as it failed to reach a tentative agreement with the automaker.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

AGF Management Ltd: RBC raises price target to C$8.50 from C$7

Great Canadian Gaming Corp: RBC raises price target to C$41 from C$36

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1318.5; -6.8 pct

US crude: $49.62; -0.54 percent

Brent crude: $55.29; -0.59 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6540; +0.51 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Sep: Expected 67; Prior 68

1600 Net L-T flows, exswaps for Jul: Prior $34.4 bln

1600 Foreign buying, T-Bonds for Jul: Prior $19.7 bln

1600 Overall net capital flow for Jul: Prior $7.7 bln

1600 Net L-T flows, including swaps for Jul: Prior $15.1 bln

($1 = C$1.22)