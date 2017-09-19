CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lifted by higher oil prices

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were higher on Tuesday as heavyweight energy sector was boosted by oil prices trading near five-month highs.
Fresh data showed key Middle Eastern producers continued to cut supply in line with an OPEC-led deal aimed at ending a crude glut.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Manufacturing sales data for July is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.
Canada’s benchmark stock index closed at its highest level in nearly six weeks on Monday, driven by energy shares, while financials and industrials also gained ground.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.29 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
Air Canada, Canada’s largest airlines, raised the higher end of a key profit metric and set new loyalty program targets for 2018 to 2020.
Africa Oil Corp: Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$2 from C$2.80
Semafo Inc: BMO raises price target to C$6 from C$5.50
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1305.6; -0.05 percent
US crude: $50.36; +0.9 percent
Brent crude: $55.8; +0.58 percent
LME 3-month copper: $6555; +0.43 percent
0830 Current account for Q2: Expected -$115.1 bln; Prior -$116.8 bln
0830 Building permits: number for Aug: Expected 1.22 mln; Prior 1.23 mln
0830 Build permits: change mm for Aug: Prior -3.5 pct
0830 Housing starts number mm for Aug: Expected 1.175 mln; Prior 1.155 mln
0830 Housing starts mm: change for Aug: Prior -4.8 pct
0830 Import prices mm for Aug: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.1 pct
0830 Export prices mm for Aug: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.4 pct
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.23) (Reporting by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)