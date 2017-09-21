CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed; oil prices slip

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a third interest rate hike for the year and as oil prices slipped.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Wholesale trade data for July is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index rallied to a 14-week high on Wednesday, propelled by energy and financial stocks, as well as a surge in Air Canada shares after investors cheered the airliner’s outlook.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent.

TOP STORIES

Hundreds of Eldorado Gold workers fearing job losses marched through Athens on Thursday, hours before a deadline imposed by the Canadian miner over permits expires.

Villagers in the Peruvian Amazon have shut down at least 50 oil wells operated by Frontera Energy Corp to protest talks over a new contract even as past pollution lingers, the leader of an indigenous federation said on Wednesday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

AGF Management Ltd: CIBC raises price target to C$7.50 from C$6

Canacol Energy Ltd: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$4.75 from C$5.15

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1294.9; -1.3 percent

US crude: $50.12; -1.12 percent

Brent crude: $55.86; -0.76 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6458; -1.04 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 300,000; Prior 284,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 263,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.975 mln; Prior 1.944 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Sep: Expected 17.2; Prior 18.9

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Sep: Prior 42.3

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Sep: Prior 39.2

0830 Philly Fed Employment for Sep: Prior 10.1

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Sep: Prior 21.1

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Sep: Prior 20.4

0900 Monthly home price mm for Jul: Prior 0.1 pct

0900 Monthly home price yy for Jul: Prior 6.5 pct

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Jul: Prior 249.3

1000 Leading index mm for Aug: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

