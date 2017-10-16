FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures higher as oil prices rise
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年10月16日 / 中午11点32分 / 5 天前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures higher as oil prices rise

2 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Monday as oil prices rose after fighting escalated between Iraqi and Kurdish forces, raising concerns over oil exports from Iraq.

Iraqi forces captured several positions south of the oil-rich city of Kirkuk from Kurdish fighters on Monday. The city is part of a region that declared itself independent at a referendum last month.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Securities data for August is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index climbed for the fifth straight week on Friday as bank stocks advanced and shares of energy and resource companies rose alongside oil and gold prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Canadian train-and-plane maker Bombardier Inc is exploring options for its aerospace businesses, including a sale of some operations, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Restaurant Brands International Inc: Morgan Stanley raises price target to $62 from $57

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1307.9; +0.26 pct

US crude: $52.16; +1.38 percent

Brent crude: $58; +1.45 percent

LME 3-month copper: $7091.5; +3.04 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Oct: Expected 20.70; Prior 24.40

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

$1 = C$1.25 Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below