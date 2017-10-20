UPDATE 1-CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slightly higher after inflation data

(Updates prices)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were trading slightly higher on Friday after data from Statistics Canada showed the country’s annual inflation rate rose the most in five months in September on higher prices for gasoline and food, moving closer to the central bank’s target.

The annual inflation rate rose to 1.6 percent last month from 1.4 percent in August, the highest since April and matching economists’ forecasts.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.42 percent at 09:10 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as financial and industrial shares climbed, while lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.4 percent at 09:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.28 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.27 percent.



TOP STORIES

British Business Secretary Greg Clark will hold talks in Canada on Friday to discuss Airbus SE’s plans to buy a majority stake in Bombardier’s C-Series jetliner program aimed at helping it avoid high U.S. import tariffs.

Thailand’s PTT has put off plans to develop its Mariana oil sands project in Canada due to weak oil prices, and booked its third impairment on the project in three years, taking total writedowns on it to $1.8 billion.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Kinross Gold Corp: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$8 from C$7.75

Sandstorm Gold Ltd: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$9.50 from C$10

COMMODITIES AT 09:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1284.8; -0.40 percent

US crude: $51.05; -0.47 percent

Brent crude: $57.08; -0.26 percent

LME 3-month copper: $7020.5; +0.77 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

1000 Existing home sales for Sep: Expected 5.30 mln; Prior 5.35 mln

1000 Existing Home sales percentage change for Sep: Expected -1.0 pct; Prior -1.7 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 145.2

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 1.2 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.25) (Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)