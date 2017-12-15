CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to flat opening

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were little changed on Friday even as oil prices rose amid ongoing OPEC-led production cuts and a pipeline outage in the North Sea.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday in a broad retreat from an all-time high a day earlier, as financial stocks and energy companies weighed, with Cenovus Energy Inc down sharply after announcing a fresh round of job cuts.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.29 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.25 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp said on Thursday it agreed to buy privately held MacDon Group of Cos for C$1.2 billion ($937 million), to strengthen its presence in the agricultural equipment market.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

K Bro Linen Inc: TD Securities raises price target to C$48 from C$45

ECN Capital Corp: RBC cuts price target to C$4.50 from C$5

Empire Company Ltd: TD Securities raises price target to C$26 from C$25‍

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1256.2; +0.19 percent

US crude: $57.35; +0.54 percent

Brent crude: $63.43; +0.19 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6802; +0.13 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 New York Fed Manufacturing for Dec: Expected 18.60; Prior 19.40

0915 Industrial production mm for Nov: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.9 pct

0915 Capacity utilization mm for Nov: Expected 77.2 pct; Prior 77.0 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Nov: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 1.3 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 147.3

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 2.9 pct

1600 Net L-T flows exswaps for Oct: Prior 80.9 bln

1600 Foreign buying, T-bonds for Oct: Prior 12.7 bln

1600 Overall net capital flows for Oct: Prior -51.3 bln

1600 Net L-T flows, including swaps for Oct: Prior 65.1 bln

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting By Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)