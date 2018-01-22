CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lower as oil prices slip

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Monday as a drop in oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while investors awaited a speedy resolution to the U.S. government shutdown.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Wholesale trade data for November is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday in a broad-based rally led by financial and industrial shares, while lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada’s second largest food retailer Sobeys Inc signed a deal to use the ecommerce platform of Ocado to expand its online business, sending shares in the British group up 10 percent on its latest international tie-up.

Canadian marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis Inc is in talks with rivals CanniMed Therapeutics Inc and Newstrike Resources Ltd to buy both businesses in a deal that would create the nation’s top weed company, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Capstone Mining Corp: CIBC raises price target to C$2 from C$1.90

Magna International Inc: JP Morgan raises target price to $69 from $65

Orocobre Ltd: Eight Capital raises price target to C$9.10 FROM C$7

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1328.4; -0.26 percent

US crude: $63.35; -0.03 percent

Brent crude: $68.52; -0.13 percent

LME 3-month copper: $7095; +0.77 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for Dec: Prior 0.15

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.25) (Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)