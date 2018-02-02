REFILE-CANADA STOCKS-Futures edge lower as gold falls

(Corrects paragraph 5 to clarify that Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down)

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday as spot gold prices edged lower, led by a rise in the U.S. dollar.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up/down 0.7 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The dollar ticked up against the euro ahead of the highly anticipated U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which provides clues on the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Canada’s benchmark stock index ended its fourth day of losses at a 14-week low, as a hawkish Federal Reserve sapped demand for equities, with two cannabis producers posting the biggest declines on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.8 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.6 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.5 percent.

TOP STORY

Walkie-talkie maker Motorola Solutions Inc said on Thursday it would buy Canadian security camera maker Avigilon Corp for C$1.2 billion in cash.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Avigilon Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy

New Flyer Industries Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$65 from C$63

Saputo Inc: National Bank of Canada cuts price target to C$46 from C$49

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index: unchanged

Gold futures: $1345; rose 0.05 percent

US crude: $65.73; fell 0.11 percent

Brent crude: $69.42; fell 0.33 percent

LME 3-month copper: $7114; fell 0.07 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-Farm payrolls for Jan: Expected 180,000; Prior 148,000

0830 Private payrolls for Jan: Expected 180,000; Prior 146,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Jan: Expected 20000; Prior 25,000

0830 Government payrolls for Jan: Prior 2,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Jan: Expected 4.1 pct; Prior 4.1 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Jan: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Average earnings yy for Jan: Expected 2.6 pct; Prior 2.5 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Jan: Expected 34.5 ; Prior 34.5

0830 Labor force participation for Jan: Prior 62.7 pct

0830 U6 underemployment for Jan: Prior 8.1 pct

0830 Payrolls benchmark NSA for 2017: Prior -81,000

0830 Payrolls benchmark SA for 2017: Prior -60,000

0945 ISM-New York Index for Jan: Prior 756.7

0945 ISM Newyork Business Conditions for Jan: Prior 56.3

1000 Durables ex-defense R mm for Dec: Prior 2.2 pct

1000 Durable goods R mm for Dec: Prior 2.9 pct

1000 Factory orders mm for Dec: Expected 1.5 pct; Prior 1.3 pct

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Dec: Prior 0.6 pct

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Dec: Prior -0.3 pct

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Dec: Prior 0.8 pct

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Jan: Expected 95; Prior 94.4

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Jan: Prior 109.2

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Jan: Prior 84.8

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Jan: Prior 2.8 pct

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Jan: Prior 2.5 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index for Jan 22: Prior 151.5

1030 ECRI weekly annualized for Jan 22: Prior 5.8 pct

