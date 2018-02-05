CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip on falling oil prices, rising bond yields

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday as oil prices fell on rising U.S. production and higher bond yields continued to pressure global stock markets.

Canada’s main stock index slumped to a four-month low on Friday, with natural resource shares leading broad based declines as commodity prices dropped, and yields rose.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.72 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 1.23 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.75 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.88 percent.

TOP STORIES

The Canadian government, which faces growing protests against major energy projects, this week will present plans to improve the way oil pipelines and mines are assessed, two well-placed sources said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Aimia Inc: RBC cuts target price to C$3 from C$4

Canada Goose Holdings Inc: Barclays raises price target to C$49 from C$36

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1336.7; +1.0 pct

US crude: $64.97; -0.73 pct

Brent crude: $67.77; -1.18 pct

LME 3-month copper: $7097; +0.74 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Jan: Prior 53.8

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Jan: Prior 53.3

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Jan: Expected 56.5; Prior 55.9

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Jan: Expected 57.2; Prior 57.3

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Jan: Prior 56.3

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Jan: Prior 54.3

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Jan: Prior 60.8

