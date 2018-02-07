CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to a lower start

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Stock futures suggested Canada’s main stock index could shed gains on Wednesday after rebounding in the previous session, as the recovery in share markets lost steam.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.41 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canadian building permits data for December is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada’s main stock index closed higher on Tuesday, reversing earlier falls as it followed a similar turnaround on Wall Street and benefited from gains among energy and industrial stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.35 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.43 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.36 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Embraer SA and Bombardier Inc are targeting the Chinese market with a limited offering of smaller aircraft for regional airlines because they are allowed to only operate jets with 100 seats or less, according to company executives.

Manulife Financial Corp is weighing the sale of a number of U.S. insurance assets after conducting a strategic review of its U.S. operations including John Hancock, people familiar with the plans told Reuters this week.

TerraForm Power, controlled by Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management, has launched a 995 million euro ($1.2 billion) takeover bid for Spanish renewable energy firm Saeta Yield to expand its presence in Western Europe.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc: BMO cuts target price to C$15 from C$19

Klondex Mines Ltd: RBC cuts target price to C$3 from C$4.50

Stelco Holdings Inc: Credit Suisse raises price target to C$32 from C$29

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1327; +0.07 pct

US crude: $63.26; -0.21 pct

Brent crude: $66.88; +0.03 pct

LME 3-month copper: $7052; -0.34 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1500 Consumer credit for Dec: Expected 20.00 bln; Prior 27.95 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory