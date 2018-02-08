CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed, with earnings in focus

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock futures were little changed on Thursday, as investors assessed a slew of corporate earnings, while lower oil prices were poised to pressure energy companies.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
New housing price index data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
Canada’s main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, dragged down by energy companies and miners as oil and metal prices dropped.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.073 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.12 percent.
Canadian telecommunications company BCE Inc reported a 12.5 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher expenses and asset impairment charges of C$82 million ($65 million).
Telus Corp, one of Canada’s three big telecom providers, reported higher fourth-quarter earnings compared with a year earlier, helped by lower spending.
Thomson Reuters Corp beat earnings expectations in the fourth quarter even as revenue slightly missed Wall Street’s forecasts.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd: Berenberg raises price target to C$19 from C$14.25
Lundin Mining Corp: Berenberg raises price target to C$9 from C$7.50
Teck Resources Ltd: Berenberg raises price target to C$44 from C$35
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1310.3; -0.10 pct
US crude: $61.31; -0.78 pct
Brent crude: $64.87; -0.98 pct
LME 3-month copper: $6844.5; -0.52 pct
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 232,000; Prior 230,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 234,500
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.945 mln; Prior 1.953 mln
Reporting by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza