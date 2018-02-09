UPDATE 1-CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lower after jobs report

(Adds jobs data, updates share moves)
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures dipped further on Friday as employment report showed the Canadian economy lost a net 88,000 jobs in January, with jobless rate climbing 5.9 percent.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.54 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.
Canada’s main stock index tumbled on Thursday, ending at its lowest level in nearly five months as the sell-off on Wall Street deepened and as a drop in oil prices hit energy shares.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.55 percent.
Canadian regulators on Thursday reiterated their call for listed cannabis producers with U.S. businesses to clearly disclose risks of operating there, and warned of potential punishment if U.S. federal anti-marijuana laws are more strictly enforced.
Canadian police arrested two people on Thursday at a protest over Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion after the protesters began blocking highway traffic and equipment.
Canada’s Cameco Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher prices and its efforts to cut production in an oversupplied market.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc: Barclays raises price target to C$50 from C$49
MEG Energy Corp: Barclays raises price target to C$8 from C$7
Suncor Energy Inc: RBC raises price target to C$52 from C$49
COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1316; -0.058 pct
US crude: $60.38; -1.26 pct
Brent crude: $64.26; -0.85 pct
LME 3-month copper: $6805; -0.58 pct
1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Dec: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
1000 Wholesale sales mm for Dec: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 1.5 pct
