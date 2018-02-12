FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 9:30 PM / 更新于 8 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest one-day gain in 19 months as global stocks, oil, metals climb

2 分钟阅读

 (Adds details on stocks, updates prices)
    By Nichola Saminather
    TORONTO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
recovered on Monday to post its biggest one-day gain since July
2016, with all 10 sectors in positive territory, taking their
cue from a rebound in global stocks, oil and metals following a
brutal week.     
    * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
          closed up 206.87 points, or 1.4 percent, at 15,241.88.
    * Monday's gains came after a 3.66 percent drop in the index
last week led to its lowest close in five months. 
    * The world stocks index                 climbed 1.2
percent. 
    * Consumer cyclicals led gains with a 2.5 percent jump.
    * Copper miner Ivanhoe Mines          was the biggest gainer
on the index, posting a 10.7 percent jump. The company said last
week that Egizio Bianchini, former co-head of BMO Capital
Markets' global metals and mining group, would become its
executive vice chairman.            
    * First Majestic Silver Corp         was the second-biggest
gainer, rising 9.4 percent.
    * Copper futures         rose 1.6 percent to $6,862 a tonne
at 4:07 p.m. (2107 GMT), while silver        added 0.9 percent
to $16.50 an ounce and gold prices        advanced 0.4 percent
to $1,322.02 an ounce. 
    * Aecon Group          was the worst performer, with a 1.8
percent drop after its $1.5 billion takeover by China's CCCC
International Holding was delayed because of an extended
national security review of the deal by Canada.             
    * Yamana Gold          and marijuana producer Canopy Growth
Corp           were the most actively traded stocks on the
index. 
    * There were 231 advancing stocks and 13 declining ones on
the index.

 (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Peter Cooney)
