CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest one-day gain in 19 months as global stocks, oil, metals climb

(Adds details on stocks, updates prices) By Nichola Saminather TORONTO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index recovered on Monday to post its biggest one-day gain since July 2016, with all 10 sectors in positive territory, taking their cue from a rebound in global stocks, oil and metals following a brutal week. * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 206.87 points, or 1.4 percent, at 15,241.88. * Monday's gains came after a 3.66 percent drop in the index last week led to its lowest close in five months. * The world stocks index climbed 1.2 percent. * Consumer cyclicals led gains with a 2.5 percent jump. * Copper miner Ivanhoe Mines was the biggest gainer on the index, posting a 10.7 percent jump. The company said last week that Egizio Bianchini, former co-head of BMO Capital Markets' global metals and mining group, would become its executive vice chairman. * First Majestic Silver Corp was the second-biggest gainer, rising 9.4 percent. * Copper futures rose 1.6 percent to $6,862 a tonne at 4:07 p.m. (2107 GMT), while silver added 0.9 percent to $16.50 an ounce and gold prices advanced 0.4 percent to $1,322.02 an ounce. * Aecon Group was the worst performer, with a 1.8 percent drop after its $1.5 billion takeover by China's CCCC International Holding was delayed because of an extended national security review of the deal by Canada. * Yamana Gold and marijuana producer Canopy Growth Corp were the most actively traded stocks on the index. * There were 231 advancing stocks and 13 declining ones on the index. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Peter Cooney)