CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to a higher open

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday, in a week where GDP data and federal budget will be in focus for investors.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.26 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index closed at a three-week high on Friday, with energy companies leading gains across the board on higher oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.65 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.4 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.3 percent.

TOP STORIES

Newcrest Mining Ltd said it had invested $250 million to buy a 27.1 percent stake in Canadian miner Lundin Gold Inc as the gold major ramps up its exposure to Ecuador to secure growth.

VTB, Russia’s second biggest lender, has sold some of its shares in fast food chain Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc, VTB Senior Vice President Dmitry Pyanov said.

Brookfield Energia Renovável SA, a Brazil-based unit of Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management, abandoned a plan to make a capital injection of 1.4 billion reais in Brazil’s Renova Energia SA, which would give it a controlling stake in the company.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Pembina Pipeline Corp: TD Securities cuts target price to C$51 from C$53

Onex Corp: RBC raises target price to C$105 from C$103

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,340.5; +0.93 pct

US crude: $63.41; -0.22 pct

Brent crude: $67.07; -0.36 pct

LME 3-month copper: $7,137.50; +0.6 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0800 Build permits R number mm for Jan: Prior 1.300 mln

0800 Build permits R change mm for Jan: Prior -0.2 pct

0830 National Activity Index for Jan: Prior 0.27

1000 New home Sales-Units for Jan: Expected 0.645 mln; Prior 0.625 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Jan: Expected 3.2 pct; Prior -9.3 pct

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Feb: Prior 33.4

