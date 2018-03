TORONTO, March 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index unofficially closed higher on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump exempted Canada and Mexico from import tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended the day up 66.09 points, or 0.43 percent, at 15,538.70. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Peter Cooney)