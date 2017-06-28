FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as financials benefit from rate hike bets
2017年6月28日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as financials benefit from rate hike bets

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, June 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Wednesday, as financial stocks gained as investors priced in a greater chance of a interest rate hike and Empire Co Ltd jumped after reporting quarterly results and increasing its dividend.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.29 points, or 0.06 percent, to 15,290.51 shortly after the open. The energy sector offset the index's gains. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

