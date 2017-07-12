FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
24 天前
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises sharply at open ahead of rate decision
#加拿大市场报道
2017年7月12日 / 下午1点41分 / 24 天前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises sharply at open ahead of rate decision

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, July 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index jumped shortly after the open on Wednesday as investors awaited a highly anticipated interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada, with energy stocks, bolstered by higher oil prices, and materials, leading the rally.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 124.11 points, or 0.82 percent, to 15,273.25 shortly after the open.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

