TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher in early trade on Wednesday, with gains for the index's heavyweight energy sector on higher oil prices offsetting falls for railway stocks after Canadian National Railway Co reported earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.39 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,204.76 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)