CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as U.S.-North Korea tensions weigh
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
2017年8月10日 / 下午1点44分 / 3 天内

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as U.S.-North Korea tensions weigh

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened sharply lower on Thursday despite a slew of better-than-expected quarterly results, as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets amid rising tensions between the United States and North Korea.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 57.36 points, or 0.38 percent, to 15,159.97 shortly after the open.

Materials was the only gainer among the index's 10 main sectors. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

