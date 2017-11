TORONTO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened to a fresh record on Tuesday, amid broad, but moderate gains, and as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International jumped on better-than-expected quarterly results.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 16,108.70 shortly after the open.

Eight of the index’s 10 key sectors were higher, with energy and materials the lone decliners. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)