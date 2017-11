TORONTO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Friday, with energy stocks offsetting modest declines among some financial stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.29 points, or 0.01 percent, at 16,079.80 after opening marginally weaker.

Half of the index’s 10 key groups were little changed. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)