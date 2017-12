TORONTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose early on Thursday, boosted by gains among energy stocks as oil prices rose, while Lundin Mining Corp sank on a lowered outlook and Toronto-Dominion Bank fell after its earnings missed expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.95 points, or 0.34 percent, at 16,021.67 shortly after the open. Its energy group was up 2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)