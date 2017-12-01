FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as miner losses offset by energy, bank gains
2017年12月1日 / 下午2点45分 / 2 天前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as miner losses offset by energy, bank gains

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed in early trade on Friday, as losses among gold miners and other materials stocks were offset by gains for energy and bank stocks with higher oil prices and after surprisingly robust domestic jobs data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.48 points, or 0.07 percent, at 16,057 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.4 percent fall over the course of the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

