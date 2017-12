TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday, led by financial and industrial shares after news that the U.S. Senate passed its version of a tax overhaul bill boosted investor sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 43.36 points, or 0.27 percent, to 16,082.33, shortly after the open. Six of the index’s 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)