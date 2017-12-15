FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, boosted by Linamar on acquisition news
December 15, 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, boosted by Linamar on acquisition news

TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index gained in early trading on Friday, as auto parts maker Linamar Corp jumped on news of a C$1.2 billion deal to buy an agricultural equipment maker, and heavyweight energy and financial stocks also rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.76 points, or 0.38 percent, at 16,077.22 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.15 percent slip on the week after hitting an all-time high on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

