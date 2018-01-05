FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as natural resource and marijuana stocks weigh
January 5, 2018 / 2:51 PM / 更新于 a day ago

TORONTO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Friday, weighed down by losses among energy companies and other natural resource stocks as oil prices retreated, while marijuana producers also extended losses after Thursday’s toughening of U.S. federal law.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 80.29 points, or 0.49 percent, at 16,332.65 shortly after the open. It is heading for a 0.8 percent gain on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

