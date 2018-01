TORONTO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened flat on Friday, as resources stocks and marijuana producers weighed, lumber companies bounced higher and an oil and gas explorer jumped after announcing a reduced capital spending plan.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.49 points, or 0.11 percent, to 16,304.43 shortly after the open. It is heading for a 0.3 percent fall on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)