TORONTO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed shortly after the open on Wednesday as gains in the financial and energy sectors were offset by broader losses led by mining and industrial firms.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 3.58 points, or 0.02 percent, to 15,139.83.

Seven of the index's 10 key groups lost ground.