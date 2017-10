TORONTO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ticked higher in early trade on Monday, boosted by gains among its heavyweight banks and other financial stocks, while the energy sector weighed with a sharp fall in crude prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 16.28 points, or 0.1 percent, to 15,651.22, shortly after the open. Of the index’s 10 main sectors, only energy was trading in the red. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)